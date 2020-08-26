Ixico (LON:IXI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.93

Ixico Plc (LON:IXI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and traded as high as $87.00. Ixico shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 1,024,839 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67.

About Ixico (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides technology enabled services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

