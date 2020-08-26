Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 101.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

