Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,747,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,560 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $107,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 6,072.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Comcast by 128.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 50.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. 1,009,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,652,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

