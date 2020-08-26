Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 26,316 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,316 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,208,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

