Jarvis+ (JAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $316,408.04

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $316,408.04 and approximately $11,617.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00132470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01662479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00194425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00151598 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,178,170 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

