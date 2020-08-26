JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,648 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JD.Com were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after buying an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 27.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,051,000 after buying an additional 1,395,231 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,722,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,726,000 after buying an additional 96,074 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in JD.Com by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,879,000 after buying an additional 4,247,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $80.58. 297,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,649,988. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. ValuEngine lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

