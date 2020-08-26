Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.96.

A number of analysts have commented on JELD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 11.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 45.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 77.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 58.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

