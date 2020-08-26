Jenoptik (JEN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jenoptik (ETR: JEN):

8/12/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Jenoptik had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/7/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €29.50 ($34.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

JEN opened at €23.50 ($27.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jenoptik AG has a 52-week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 52-week high of €29.36 ($34.54). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €23.28 and a 200-day moving average of €21.02. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.