Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:SAVE) Insider Buys £20,886.60 in Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:SAVE) insider David Clarkson bought 208,866 shares of Jersey Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £20,886.60 ($27,292.04).

The company has a market cap of $69.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.77. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.50 ($0.37). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jersey Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Savannah Energy Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. The company was formerly known as Savannah Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Savannah Energy Plc in April 2020.

