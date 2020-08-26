Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.19

Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and traded as low as $21.11. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 127 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01.

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway -Nanjing Section, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province.

