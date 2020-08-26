John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.28% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $49,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,093,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 472,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,716,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,358,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,054,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after buying an additional 60,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 558,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 121,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34.

