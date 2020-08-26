John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $120.72

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.72 and traded as low as $118.50. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 608,315 shares.

The company has a market cap of $653.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt’s previous dividend of $1.67. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

