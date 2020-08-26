Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,129,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062,999 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Johnson Controls International worth $72,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,330 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,819,000 after purchasing an additional 552,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,963,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,949,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,679,000 after acquiring an additional 202,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,466,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 464,941 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

JCI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.49. 196,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

