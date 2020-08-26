Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $400.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

