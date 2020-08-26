Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:BBIN) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.54. Approximately 16,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 254,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000.

