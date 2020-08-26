JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS MPFRF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,530. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

About First Quantum Minerals

