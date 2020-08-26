JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock remained flat at $$1.55 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.