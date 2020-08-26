JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $896.40

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $896.40 and traded as low as $890.81. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust shares last traded at $892.00, with a volume of 25,564 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 896.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 946.04.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.