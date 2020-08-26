JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust (LON:JMI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $233.45

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.45 and traded as high as $255.00. JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 32,479 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.93. The company has a market capitalization of $195.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust (LON:JMI)

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

