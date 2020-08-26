JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust (LON:JUSC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $292.89

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (LON:JUSC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.89 and traded as high as $302.36. JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust shares last traded at $299.00, with a volume of 41,165 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $174.94 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 292.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 285.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

