Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JEFI)

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr stock remained flat at $GBX 84 ($1.10) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,600. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.31. Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.49).

In other news, insider Nicholas Moakes acquired 11,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($110.28) per share, with a total value of £999,971.20 ($1,306,639.49).

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

