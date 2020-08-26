JUST (JST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $417.06 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $130.26 million and approximately $417.06 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00127264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.20 or 0.01676051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00193155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

