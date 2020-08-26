K12 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,873 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 2,936 call options.

In other K12 news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $180,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,021 shares of company stock worth $5,497,381 over the last three months. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in K12 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in K12 by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 379,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 50,021 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in K12 by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in K12 by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in K12 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. 24,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. K12 has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that K12 will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

