Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

8/12/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

8/7/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

8/4/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

7/3/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of KALA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,425. The company has a market cap of $505.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.29.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

