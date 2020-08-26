Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.99 and traded as low as $8.28. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 11,624 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.62. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN)

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

