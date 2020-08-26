Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Stake Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $1,549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 67.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 137,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 263.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.