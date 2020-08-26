Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

KDP stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

