KeyCorp Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $270.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.54.

ADSK opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

