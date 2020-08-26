Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0423 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $30,605.15 and approximately $584.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00435087 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020980 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010956 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002701 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00013083 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas' total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas' official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

