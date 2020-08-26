Klimatas (KTS) Price Reaches $0.0431 on Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $31,174.13 and approximately $237.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00442185 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010935 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002864 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

