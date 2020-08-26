Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Major Shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester Sells 37,136 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,746,877.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KNX opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several analysts have commented on KNX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

