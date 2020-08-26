KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

KWEB opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

