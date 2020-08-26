Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.09

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.09 and traded as low as $14.20. Kromek Group shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 166,013 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $49.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Kromek Group Company Profile (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

