Kryll Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Kryll token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $36,270.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $645.20 or 0.05653914 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00049549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031451 BTC.

About Kryll

KRL is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

