KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,615,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,678 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of KT worth $51,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,987,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after purchasing an additional 332,872 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,203,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,826,000 after acquiring an additional 597,044 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 552,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 8.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,675,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after acquiring an additional 619,530 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,600,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,196 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KT stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. KT Corp has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut KT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

