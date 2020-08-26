KZ Cash Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $6,769.54 and $5.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007088 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.