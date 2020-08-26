KZ Cash Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $6,209.81 and $4.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

