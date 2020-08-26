L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 340.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 224,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,824,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after purchasing an additional 430,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris stock opened at $181.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.67. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

