L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,105. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.67. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

