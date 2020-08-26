Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001134 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, DEx.top and Bilaxy. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $18.51 million and $1.55 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DEx.top, IDEX, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

