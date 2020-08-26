Lands’ End (LE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.01 million for the quarter. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Get Lands' End alerts:

LE opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.86 million, a P/E ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19.

LE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.