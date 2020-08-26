Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $127.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.73.

Shares of LSTR opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.82. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $134.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 43.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 19.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

