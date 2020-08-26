Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LXS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €55.31 ($65.07).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €50.36 ($59.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.97. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

