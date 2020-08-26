Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,156 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 176,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Las Vegas Sands worth $51,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.87.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

