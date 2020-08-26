Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $161.76

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.76 and traded as high as $169.52. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at $168.99, with a volume of 1,330 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lassonde Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$160.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$161.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$147.86. The company has a market capitalization of $537.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23.

About Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

