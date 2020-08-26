Lateef Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 227,541 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.07. 1,293,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

