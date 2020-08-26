Lateef Investment Management L.P. Takes $24.49 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.8% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $229,889,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,025,000 after acquiring an additional 361,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360,086 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,436,000 after acquiring an additional 292,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,979 shares of company stock worth $7,073,805 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $676.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $633.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $681.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

