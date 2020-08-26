Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $132.21

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.21 and traded as high as $154.30. Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at $152.80, with a volume of 681,727 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 150.60 ($1.97).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

