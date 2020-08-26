Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 48.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 843.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 142.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

NYSE:LEG opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

