Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.53

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.53 and last traded at C$17.44, with a volume of 7300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$416.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Ltd. will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Orest Pyshniak sold 3,238 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.65, for a total value of C$50,674.70.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.